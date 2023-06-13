Bring Farenheit’s Flare 17.5-inch smokeless fire pit to the beach this summer at new low of $100

Best Buy is offering the Farenheit Flare 17.5-in Smokeless Fire Pit for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically costs $260 at Amazon, and our last mention of a similar model was the smaller 13.5-inch size at $120 back in February. Today’s deal delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t have a smokeless fire pit yet, then it’s time to pick one up ahead of summer. While a normal fire pit can be fun for a night under the stars, going smokeless means you won’t be hit in the face with that awful smoke that most fires put off. This Farenheit model uses a cleaner burning method to reduce smoke produced when burning, which makes it nicer to sit around with the family. At under 20 pounds, it’s easy to bring this smokeless fire pit to the beach, lake, or a friend’s house as well. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the smokeless design of today’s lead deal, then we recommend picking up this fire bowl for $50 at Amazon. It still leverages traditional wood burning to provide warmth, but you’ll find that it’ll still produce smoke unlike today’s lead deal, so do keep that in mind when purchasing.

Put eufy’s solar-powered smart home cameras in your back yard to keep things protected this summer. Being solar-powered, you won’t have to deal with changing batteries as the sun simply charges the cameras during the day to provide weeks of use. Right now, Amazon’s Gold Box is delivering deals from $29 across a wide-range of eufy’s cameras, so be sure to check those out before leaving today.

Farenheit Flare Smokeless Fire Pit features:

The Farenheit Flame is great for the backyard or for your outdoor adventures. This easy to transport fire pit will add warmth and atmosphere. Designed to reduce smoke so you can cozy up and enjoy yourself.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!