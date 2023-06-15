Gerber’s copper-clad Affinity pocket knife has a D2 blade at best price of the year, now $42.50

Amazon is offering the Gerber Affinity Folding Pocket Knife with Copper Scales for $42.49 shipped. For comparison, you’d typically spend $54 for this pocket knife and today’s deal comes in with 21% in savings. In fact, it marks a new low that we’ve tracked for 2023, and it’s been nearly a year since we saw it go for less, as it hit just under $42 back in July of last year. This unique pocket knife has a lot to like about it. Starting things off is the D2 blade that measures 3.6 inches. D2 is actually one of the better steels for a pocket knife as it’s soft enough to sharpen but hard enough to keep its edge well. You’ll also find that it has real copper scales, which will patina beautifully with age as well as add ample grip when you’re using the knife. You’ll also get both a lanyard hole as well as a pocket clip so that way you can always keep the pocket knife within reach. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a decent pocket knife, it’s hard for me not to recommend adding a flashlight to your EDC. For that, the OLIGHT i3E EOS is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly light that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

Don’t forget about the audio part of your EDC. Yes, every EDC should contain a pair of true wireless headphones. Today, we tracked down a deal on the Beats Studio Buds which are down to the best price of the year. Coming in at $90, you’re saving $60 from the normal going rate and enjoying a solid price drop on a quality pair of true wireless earbuds. By putting Beats Studio Buds in your pocket, taking calls and listening to music will be a simple task no matter where you are.

Gerber Affinity Folding Pocket Knife features:

A little something for those high-tone occasions, the Affinity is an EDC pocket knife with class. Built with double-windsors and 3-pieces in mind, the Affinity is the right accoutrement for any black tie affair. Simple ergonomics and barrel construction create a clean and fresh look, while the pop of color pinch plate provides a striking aesthetic breakup on the steel frame lock. The thumb stud on the Affinity is adjustable to meet the ergonomic desires of many different sized hands, while easy access to the frame lock makes operation a breeze.

