Beats Studio Buds land at best price of the year in five colors with $60 discount to $90

Woot is now offering the Beats Studio Buds for $89.95 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Down from $150, you’re looking at the best price of the year with $60 in savings attached. It’s $10 under our previous mention and $5 below the previous 2023 low. Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $30 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Now on sale from the usual $70 going rate, these land at a new all-time low.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more compelling pair of true wireless earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro come in nine different colors and are on sale for some of the best prices of the year. Marked down from $200, you’re looking at $40 in savings alongside a drop down to $160.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

