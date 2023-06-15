Amazon clears out 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros with $449 discounts at $1,550 lows

Professionals who need higher-end machines than the new 15-inch MacBook Air are likely tired of hearing all about Apple’s new M2 machine, even if it is on sale right now. But luckily for those who do need improved performance, Amazon is now stepping in to offer some clearance pricing on the previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the retailer has the 14-inch 512GB configuration marked down to $1,549.97 shipped. That’s well below the original $1,999 price tag and a new all-time low at Amazon. It’s $449 off and the best we’ve seen overall on a new condition model, though there have been some refurbished sales that clock in well below today’s offer.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

While the value isn’t quite as good, those who do want the latest and greatest from Apple are in luck with a chance to save on its even more recent M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the 14-inch model rests at $1,749, dropping to an all-time low for only the second time yet. It just released earlier in the year, and now arrives with $250 in savings thanks to one of the very first discounts.

As far as differences go, Apple’s newer M2 Pro MacBook Pro largely features the same overall design and feature set as its original M1 Pro counterpart. Sure, there’s the marginal performance upgrades from the new generation of Apple silicon, but otherwise you’re looking at the same Liquid Retina XDR displays, MagSafe charging, and overall form-factor. So you’ll have to decide if the extra performance is worth spending an extra $199.

While you’ll find all of the other best deals in our Apple guide now that we’re over halfway through the work week, all eyes are still on Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Luckily, some launch discounts are now live to ensure you get score the latest macOS machine to hit the market for less than retail. Right now, $100 discounts have landed in order to deliver more affordable starting prices from $1,199.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

