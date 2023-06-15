mophie’s 2023 10K fabric-wrapped USB-C/A power bank drops 20% to $40, more from $15

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model mophie Powerstation PD Power Bank for $39.99 shipped. This 10,000mAh portable battery carries a $50 regular price directly from Zagg and elsewhere with today’s offer delivering a solid 20% price drop. This is within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, which was a brief 2-day drop back in April. It first launched back in March as the brand’s latest 10,000mAh portable power bank solution with 18W USB-C power delivery output that “charges your phone at the fastest speed possible.” Joining the USB-C port, it also features a USB-A connector for other gear providing the ability to juice up a pair of devices at the same time. From there, you’ll find a 4-light LED power indicator that displays the charging status and current battery life alongside a nice fabric finish that “prevents scuffs and scratches.” A 2-year warranty is included here. More deals and details below.

For something comparable that won’t cost as much, check out the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K. Currently marked down to $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. it typically sells for closer to $22 at Amazon, but with today’s on-page coupon, it has now dropped significantly for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest. It might be an older model that won’t charge quite as fast as the mophie model above, nor does it include the fabric finish, but it will save you significantly and carries the same charge capacity otherwise.

Just be sure to dive into our recent hands-on review of ESR’s new MagSafe Power Bank. Not only does it provide magnetic action to stick to the back of your MagSafe iPhone, but it also doubles as both a wallet and kickstand for your device while charging it up. All of the details and you need alongside a complete look at the user experience are waiting in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

mophie Powerstation features:

10,000 mAh high-capacity internal battery. The mophie Powerstation power bank allows superfast charging that can fully charge your phone up to 2.1 times. Charge 2 devices at the same time

18W USB-C power delivery output charges your phone at the fastest speed possible and get up to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes. The USB-C port can be used to recharge the power station itself, in record time.

Along with the USB-C PD port, the portable power bank also features (1) USB-A port for charging another smartphone, tablet, and any other USB-enabled device. The pack includes one charging cable (USB-A to USB-C).

The mophie Powerstation features an integrated 4-light LED power indicator which displays the charging status and current battery life, so you never run out of juice in either the Power Bank or your USB devices.

