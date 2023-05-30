Tested: ESR’s new MagSafe Power Bank is even more versatile with added wallet and stand

MagSafe accessories have matured quite a bit in the past few years since launch, with even newer players to the space like ESR stepping in to offer something refreshing. Today we’re taking a hands-on look at its latest debut, with the new HaloLock MagSafe Power Bank delivering a 3-in-1 design. On top of just juicing up your iPhone 14 while away from home, it’ll also double as a stand while sporting a slot to hold ID and bank cards.

Hands-on with the new ESR HaloLock MagSafe Power Bank with wallet

Delivering one of the most versatile MagSafe power banks we’ve seen, ESR is packing even more features into the form-factor than before at the $50 or less price point. All starting with a more premium build than other brands out there, there’s a metal construction on the main body that pairs with some faux leather accenting for its wallet functionality.

Not to over look the actual charging capabilities, the new HaloLock MagSafe Power Bank from ESR packs a 5,000mAh internal battery. There’s the same 7.5W charging speeds that are standard on every other MagSafe battery, from third-party solutions to even Apple’s own in-house model. A USB-C port on the side is not only used for recharging the accessory, but also topping off other gadgets, too.

Today we’re finding out if the added wallet features that make this stand out from other MagSafe power banks on the market mean this is a worthy addition to your setup, or just one that’s trying to be too many different things.

9to5Toys’ Take

MagSafe power banks with built-in stands are nothing new, but ESR is looking to take that whole experience up a notch with its latest release. Its new addition to the HaloLock lineup just launched earlier this spring, and the company was kind enough to send it over for me to check out. I’ve been using the new HaloLock MagSafe Power Bank for the past couple of weeks, and have to say that this is one of the more surprising accessories I’ve gotten my hands-on this year.

ESR certainly isn’t an unknown brands amongst 9to5Toys readers, but it’s one of the lesser known additions to the brands we routinely share here. Making a name for itself by undercutting the likes of Anker and other stables in our coverage, the brand’s latest release is mixing up even that notion. Right out of the box, and I am shocked by just how premium of a build this is.

I’m used to MagSafe power banks being made of a plastic casing, like the recent ones I’ve reviewed from Belkin and Anker; even those higher-end solutions still haven’t escaped that trend. ESR by comparison is taping a metal build that employs a heftier finish to give this a more premium feel. Everything from its weight to the quality of the hinge on the fold out stand and the faux leather accents feel good in the hand and have left me impressed. So we’re looking at as good of a start as you’ll find.

The unique form-factor of ESR’s latest also is what gives it some added features over other models that have been featured at 9to5 in the past. The main one is the added wallet functionality that has room for a pair of cards. It’s on the tighter side compared to a standard MagSafe wallet, but has a little tab at the bottom that makes it easy to slide cards out. Otherwise, you’re largely looking at a typical MagSafe Power Bank. It’ll snap right onto the back of your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation iPhone 13 and 12 series devices. The fold out stand has a very premium feel that can stay firmly in place at a variety of angles.

ESR is also avoiding the misstep that other brands who have released MagSafe power banks have fallen into. Not to name any names, but some of the alternatives I’ve taken a look at before suffer from having a charging port on the bottom of the unit, which means you can recharge the battery while it is in use and holding up your iPhone. Here, there’s no such issue. It’s certainly a low bar to clear for some praise, but credit where credit is due at least.

After the past few weeks, I really do have to say that ESR’s new HaloLock MagSafe Power Bank with wallet has earned a spot in my everyday carry. I am not always going to reach for this over some of the other chargers I have fallen in love with, but when I need the most streamlined solution out there, this is now at the top of my list. I’ve personally loved having this along for nights out clubbing where I want to have as little on my person as possible, but still need to know I have the safety net of some extra juice.

It checks all of the boxes on paper, and then even more importantly, executes on them. It’s as solid of an accessories its gets in its own right, securing a well-earned spot in your everyday carry. The $50 price tag just makes it all that much better. Whether the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Power Bank with wallet is right for you really comes down to whether you need that 3-in-1 feature set in your life. But if you’re thinking about minimizing your everyday carry, this is easily the best option around.

