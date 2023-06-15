SanDisk Extreme 4TB Portable SSD in new Monterey colorway hits $220 all-time low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $300 $220
Monterey blue and neon SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is now offering the new Monterey blue and neon SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $300 in the new colorway and more like $260 in the standard design, this is $80 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low in the navy and neon treatment. SanDisk quietly launched some new colorways of its popular Extreme portable SSD over the last couple weeks but it is otherwise the same drive we know and love. Up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and one of the best builds on the market. The 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance round out the feature set. Head below for more details. 

Don’t need 4TB? Cut your storage in half and drop your spend down to $150 shipped instead. This is the same wonderful portable SSD experience and the same specs just with less capacity and a lower price tag. You can check out the new Sky Blue variant right here as well.

For something even more modest and affordable, dive into the ongoing deals we are tracking on the 500GB Samsung T7. Easily one of the most popular solutions around here in the product category, it is now at one of the best prices we have tracked alongside a few other options from top brands, all of which are detailed for you right here. Plus, you’ll find even more portable storage deals waiting for you on this page.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance with up to 1050MB/s read and 1000 MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • Up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating. (Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 65: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.)
  • Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

These 1,500-lumen LED bulbs use just 14W each, now $15 ...
SodaStream’s latest LED-equipped E-TERRA Sparklin...
Amazon clears out 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros with $449...
CORSAIR’s new DARKSTAR WIRELESS gaming mouse has a re...
Save cash on backup storage with 14TB of Seagate extern...
BioLite’s FirePit+ wood/charcoal smokeless fire p...
RAPTIC’s unique clear and metal frame iPhone 14 c...
Rachio Smart Hose system waters the lawn for you and ke...
Load more...
Show More Comments