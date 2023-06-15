SanDisk Extreme 4TB Portable SSD in new Monterey colorway hits $220 all-time low

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is now offering the new Monterey blue and neon SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $300 in the new colorway and more like $260 in the standard design, this is $80 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low in the navy and neon treatment. SanDisk quietly launched some new colorways of its popular Extreme portable SSD over the last couple weeks but it is otherwise the same drive we know and love. Up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and one of the best builds on the market. The 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance round out the feature set. Head below for more details.

Don’t need 4TB? Cut your storage in half and drop your spend down to $150 shipped instead. This is the same wonderful portable SSD experience and the same specs just with less capacity and a lower price tag. You can check out the new Sky Blue variant right here as well.

For something even more modest and affordable, dive into the ongoing deals we are tracking on the 500GB Samsung T7. Easily one of the most popular solutions around here in the product category, it is now at one of the best prices we have tracked alongside a few other options from top brands, all of which are detailed for you right here. Plus, you’ll find even more portable storage deals waiting for you on this page.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance with up to 1050MB/s read and 1000 MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating. (Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 65: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.)

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

