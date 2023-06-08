Add the popular Samsung 500GB T7 Portable SSD to your summer EDC down at $60 today

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $60
Samsung T7 Portable USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 500GB T7 Portable Solid-State Drive for $59.99 shipped. Originally $100, the model fetched around $80 for most of last year and now carries a regular price of $70. Today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked on the blue model and comes within $1 of the best price we have tracked on Amazon for the Titan Gray variant. While the T7 was superseded by the T7 Shield last year (full review here), it delivers nearly identical specs outside of the ridged rubberized shell on the latest model. One of the most popular options among readers, the original T7 clocks in at 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 support and USB-C connectivity at a more affordable rate than any other comparable model in the brand’s lineup. Head below for more details. 

More portable SSD storage deals:

On the flash drive-sized storage side things, this morning saw SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive return to the $117 Amazon 2023 low alongside a solid price drop on one of our favorite models, the Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive down at $31 shipped

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

