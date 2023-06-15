Don’t hit the road this summer without one of VANTRUE’s 1080p/2.5K/4K dash cams from $68

VANTRUE (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its latest N4 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam at $194.99 shipped with the code 7UTRI9DE at checkout. Down from $260, this $65 discount marks the lowest price of the year and the last time we saw it fall was back on Cyber Monday when it hit $175. Overall, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time as well. As the latest dash camera from VANTRUE, you’ll get a full three lenses here to capture every aspect of your vehicle. That’s right, this dash cam sees out the front of the windshield, inside the car, and out the back all at the same time. Of course, you can disable one or two of the ancillary cameras if you don’t want to record inside the car or out the back. This is actually the dash camera that I have installed inside of my Pacifica and absolutely love it. It has great quality day or night, and the footage is actually a good enough quality to make a timelapse with should you want to remember the entire drive of your summer road trip. Whether you’re looking at it from a protection aspect of having footage in case of a car accident or just want to capture the miles as you drive this summer, the VANTRUE N4 dash camera has your back. There’s even an add-on GPS mount that records location and speed, if that’s something you’d be interested in doing. Keep reading for more VANTRUE deals.

Additional VANTRUE dash camera deals:

VANTRUE N4 3-channel Dash Camera features:

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera, it can simultaneously monitor the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle while providing audio at 1440P + 1440P + 1080P, protecting you from potential accidents and liability issues. When set to front and rear dual recording mode, the cam provides a 4K 2160P resolution front camera and a 1080P rear camera. The rear cam is easily 360° adjustable with 20ft extension cable, and it works well for cars, SUVs, jeeps, and truck. The front camera can seamlessly record up to 4K when used alone, enabling clear capturing of license plates and road signs.

