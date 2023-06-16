13-inch M2 MacBook Airs now start from $980 lows at Woot (Reg. $1,099)

Woot is now closing the work week by discounting Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starting at $979.99 Prime shipped for a 256GB open-box model. Shipping will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,099 following a price cut announcement at WWDC, today’s offer delivers $119 in savings and the best discount we’ve seen. It was last at $999 for a new condition model, and now those who don’t mind going the open-box route can lock-in some added savings. Alongside the entry-level model, Woot also has the 512GB configuration for $1,229.99. This is landing at yet another one of the best prices yet with $160 in savings attached.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each of the builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. The new, larger MacBook also ships with some savings attached right now, dropping down to $1,199 and an Amazon low.

Then for all of this week’s other best deals, go hit up our Apple guide. WWDC may have come and gone, but all of the best price cuts from Cupertino and beyond are now packed into one place to make sure you don’t have to pay full price on Apple’s latest. You’ll currently find first-party accessories at the best prices of the year, flagship iPadOS experiences, and more.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

