Breville’s premium Joule sous vide cooker with 1,100W of power and Wi-Fi hits 2023 low of $200

Amazon is now offering the Breville Joule Sous Vide Cooker for $199.95 shipped. For comparison, you would normally pay $250 for this sous vide and today’s deal comes in at the 2023 low that we’ve seen only once before back in April. In fact, it’s the best price that we’ve tracked since back in December of 2021 when it hit $160. Are you looking for a way to make dinner more interesting? Well, sous vide delivers a unique cooking method that’s simple, doesn’t take much room, and delivers a solid result at the end of the day. Breville’s Joule sous vide is just 1.3 pounds and features stainless steel accents for a nice, premium touch. The 1,100W of power helps it to heat quickly and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mean you can monitor the cook and even make adjustments from your smartphone. Simply plunge the sous vide into a container of water, insert your meal in a bag, then let it heat and circulate the water so you can return to a nice cooked meal in no time. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you don’t have to spend $200 to get into the sous vide game. Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is available for $99 on Amazon right now. The lower cost comes from having less power overall and fewer features. There’s a 750W heater element here, but you’ll still score Bluetooth connectivity to be able to control your sous vide from a smartphone app.

For other summer kitchen upgrades, our home goods guide can’t be missed. There, you’ll find deals like Ninja’s latest Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer that’s on sale for an Amazon low right now. Down to $130, you’re saving a full $70 from the normal $200 going rate with this deal. Designed to make mealtime easy, this multi-function cooker offers the ability to make a “one-touch, one-pot meal in 15 minutes.”

Breville Joule Sous Vide features:

Joule is the smallest, most powerful sous vide tool available. It heats water faster than any other immersion circulator or precision cooker and holds the temperature with absolute accuracy to ensure perfect results every time. Controlled exclusively by a groundbreaking app that empowers sous vide veterans and novices alike, Joule gives you the freedom to cook from anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!