Ninja’s latest Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $130 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the new Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $129.99 shipped. This model launched last summer as the brand’s new rapid cooking experience at $200. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention, within $10 of a very limited Kohl’s offer, and a new Amazon all-time low. It is also well below the $160 direct Black Friday price we tracked from Ninja last year. As the name suggests, it is designed to cook up a “one-touch, one-pot meal in 15 minutes.” Alongside the 6-quart capacity, you’re looking at a 12-in-1 setup that features cooking modes like Speedi steam and crisp, as well as traditional methods like broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and air frying to supplement your outdoor cookouts this year and beyond. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If the rapid one-touch settings above aren’t impressing you, take a look at the 6-quart Instant Vortex Plus Air Fry Oven instead. This one provides much of the same cooking methods outside of the pressure options and rapid settings and comes in at $120 shipped on Amazon. You’re scoring the same capacity, digital touchscreen action, and similar cooking options, all from another highly-trusted brand for less.

Over in our home goods hub you’ll find the rest of the best cooking, grilling, and kitchen deals on tap this week. One highlight has a rare $200 price drop live on Breville’s smart steel Pizza Oven. This one has now returned to the Amazon all-time low, loaded with various pizza-ready presets, and you can get a closer look at the specs and details right here.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker features:

Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

