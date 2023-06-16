Flash Sale: 10TB of Prism Drive Cloud Storage for an extra $20 Off (Reg. $750)

Our digital lives never stop growing. Between the photos and videos we take, the files we save, and the apps and games we add to our lives, there’s always a need for more storage space. That’s why cloud storage is so important. But it can also be aggravatingly expensive.

If you take advantage of this Flash Sale, happening now through 6/20, it doesn’t have to be. During this time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for an extra $20 off, for a total of 91% off the regular price.

Prism Drive is a simple, secure cloud storage platform that can take over for all of your existing platforms thanks to a generous allotment of 10TB of space. You can upload any file (with a size limit of 10GB), from videos and images to graphics and audio. Prism Drive supports virtually all file types and allows you to securely access your drive via phone, tablet, or computer. You can preview popular file types before downloading to ensure you’re not putting data on your devices that doesn’t need to be there.

Prism Drive is fully compliant with privacy laws and utilizes the strongest available transfer encryption. With secure, shareable links, you can seamlessly collaborate with friends or colleagues without risking your security. With a 30-day trash recovery period, you’ll even have the peace of mind that if you accidentally delete something, you can get it back.

It’s time to get the last cloud storage solution you’ll ever need. Between 6/16 – 6/20, during our Flash Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to 10TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for $69.97 (reg. $747).

Prices are subject to change.

