Add two meross dual HomeKit smart plugs to your setup at a low of $20 (Save $10)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi HomeKit Dual Smart Plugs for $19.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal delivers 33% in savings, is $10 off, and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. It also makes the plugs just $10 each, which is quite affordable given each outlet costs just $5 to make smart here. Perfect for making various areas of your home smart, these dual outlets offer compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control on all major smart home platforms. Each plug is individually-controlled, which is actually part of what makes these outlets so smart. You could plug in your router to one side and a lamp to the other, programming the router to reboot every Sunday at 4AM to ensure it doesn’t affect anyone but your router stays nice and fresh, while the light can be triggered on a different schedule. These plugs could also be used to automate turning the coffee maker on in the morning that way you always wake up to a fresh brew. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind losing the dual outlet design or HomeKit integration, then TP-Link’s 2-pack of smart plugs can be had for just $15 right now at Amazon. This is perfect for adding a few smart plugs around the house without breaking the bank. While there’s no HomeKit integration here, you’ll still find that the smart plugs work with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control.

Do you need a smart outdoor plug? Well, we’re tracking a deal on the Wyze Plug Outdoor right now which drops it below $10 for the first time. Down to a new all-time low, and typically up to $18 there, this smart plug is perfect for making your outdoor lights automated this summer. It’s also rated to be left out in the snow, rain, and more, meaning you won’t have to worry about bringing it inside when the weather gets bad.

meross Dual Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Wifi plugs smart plug features space-saving two outlets. Each wall outlet can be plugged with 2 devices, simultaneously controlled outlets with one manual ON/OFF button, and independently controlled outlets by Meross app. More efficient than normal single-socket smart plug. It supports home appliances up to 10A. Smart outlet supports Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker… to Meross smart plug homekit, just say “Hey Siri, turn on the fan”.

