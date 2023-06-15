Wyze Plug Outdoor delivers two individually-controlled smart outlets at new low of $10

Amazon is offering the Wyze Plug Outdoor for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d typically pay between $15 and $18 at Amazon for this outdoor smart plug, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s the first time we’ve seen it offered for under $10, and is only the fourth time since release where it’s fell below $15. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor space with voice controlled plugs, then this is a solid choice. The outdoor-rated smart plug connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and delivers individual outlet control. The plug is IP64 weather-resistant and can be left out exposed to rain, dust, dirt, and even snow. Plus, there’s integration with Alexa and Assistant so you can not only enjoy smartphone control but also voice commands. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Honestly, it’ll be hard to beat today’s lead deal, especially on features and value. However, if you only need a single smart plug and don’t need the outdoor rating, then this model is just $9 on Amazon, saving you a buck while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

If you need three outdoor plugs or HomeKit integration, then meross’ option is a solid buy. While it might cost a bit more at $25, that’s still $8 below its normal going rate and delivers even more functionality overall. This comes from having a third individually-controlled plug and integration with HomeKit on top of the standard Alexa and Assistant tie-ins. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to upgrade your voice-controlled home this year.

Wyze Plug Outdoor features:

Control from Anywhere Quickly turn your devices on/off, set or edit schedules, and see the current status of your Wyze Outdoor Plug from anywhere with the Wyze app. Two for One Control Wyze Plug Outdoor has two individually controlled outlets allowing you to plug two different devices into each Wyze Plug Outdoor. Voice Assistant Ready Wyze Plug Outdoor works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Built-in Light Sensor With a built-in light sensor, Wyze Plug Outdoor can turn on and off based on the environmental light so lights can turn on when it’s dark and off when it’s bright. And since the sensor is built-in, Wyze Plug Outdoor can do all of this without a WiFi connection. Energy Monitoring Wyze Plug Outdoor monitors the energy used and can even send notifications if the monthly consumption exceeds a specified level. IP64 Rated Wyze Plug Outdoor is ready to face whatever Mother Nature throws at it. It can handle rain, wind, snow, and dust and operates from -4°F – 120°F. Wyze Plug Outdoor also has rubber outlet covers that can be used when the device doesn’t have anything plugged in to protect the hardware. Vacation Mode Wyze Plug Outdoor can make it look like you’re home by automatically turning your devices on/off at random times.

