PNY’s EliteX-PRO 1,500MB/s portable SSDs are now at the best prices yet starting from $47

Amazon has now dropped the prices on PNY’s EliteX-PRO 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Portable Solid-State Drive. You can land the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models down at $46.99, $79.99 and $139.99 shipped. Judging by the PNY site these might be permanent price drops, but these drives have been selling for $65, $93, and $160, respectively, for almost all of this year. All three are now at the lowest prices we have tracked as well. Some folks might automatically go to the SanDisk, WD, and Samsung models, but PNY’s EliteX-PRO made our list of the best bang for your buck options for a reason. The 1,500MB/s models here outrun almost all of the base model options from those brands and come in at even less in some cases. They also provide USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support as well as USB-C and USB-A connectivity options to provide a very similar storage experience. Head below for more details.

If there was one other sleeper hit portable SSD that can both outpace and undercut the EliteX-PRO, it would be the Corsair EX100U we featured on sale last month. Still down at new all-time lows, it is slightly faster and you can land the 1TB model down at $68 shipped right now on Amazon.

But if it’s the serious speeds you’re after, you’ll need to fork out some extra cash and the SanDisk PRO-G40 is a notable option. I have been using one just about everyday for several months now with no complaints and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. It provides even more protection than most of the budget-friendly options and can move data at up to 2,700MB/s.

PNY EliteX-PRO 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

Competitive 3-Year Limited Warranty or TBW backed by 24/7 US based technical support

