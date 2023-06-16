Add two 6,000-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED flood lights to your patio for $22.50 (35% off)

tanbaby (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar-powered Outdoor LED Flood Lights for $22.74 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 8UUZASZP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at 35% below the normal $35 going rate, makes the lights under $11.50 each, and also delivers a new all-time low in the process. These solar lights are perfect for adding illumination to your patio or backyard. With a detached solar panel, you’ll be able to put the light itself in the best possible place then mount the panel on the roof in better view of the sun. By doing this, you’ll find that the lights will stay powered even if the mounting point for it isn’t the most ideal. In addition to that, the LED panel outputs up to 6,000 lumens which is extremely bright to illuminate the entire area in which it’s pointed. There’s also built-in motion sensing to turn the light on when movement is detected and then off after a few minutes to keep the battery nice and charged. Add to that the IPX65 weatherproof rating and ability to withstand temperatures ranging from -13F to 193F, this light is perfect for leaving outside and keeping your yard lit all year around. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and is waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $17 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Further upgrade your outdoor space by picking up a Wyze Plug Outdoor that’s on sale for under $10 right now. Delivering two individually-controlled outdoor-rated outlets, you’ll be able to automate plugged-in lights and other items with ease. It integrates with Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and automations, and this deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked.

Tanbaby Solar Outdoor LED Flood Light features:

The solar outdoor lights motion sensor has an updated 2023 motion sensor to achieve 360° motion activation and sensing distance of 20-26 feet. Solar motion lights will automatically turn off 30 seconds after the objects stop moving. The solar motion light has a remote control range of 10 ft, which simplifies turning off the lights as needed.

