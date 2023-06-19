Today’s Android game and app deals: Prune, Package Inc, Despotism 3k, and more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android games and apps to start the week off have now been collected down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you stop by this morning’s discount on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 now that it has dropped to a new all-time low at $1,350. As far as the apps go, highlight offers include titles like Prune, Package Inc – Cargo Simulator, Hot Springs Story 2, Despotism 3k, Vodobanka Pro, Super Shortcuts, NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape, and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil. Originally based on an experimental tree generation script, Joel McDonald carefully crafted Prune to perfection over the course of a year. Kyle Preston joined in to add his unique musical signature and sound effects.

