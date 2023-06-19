Echelon’s connected EX3 Smart Indoor Bike hits the $471 Amazon all-time low (Reg. $800)

We are big fans of the smart Echelon fitness bikes around here and over at Connect the Watts for the value they bring to the connected home workout space. And Amazon is now offering the Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike down at $471.16 shipped. Regularly $800, this is a massive 41% or $329 price drop for the lowest price we can find. This is nearly $100 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the flagship model with the built-in display, but that one will run you at least $700 right now. The EX3 is one step above the entry-level variant (and only a few bucks more expensive with today’s deal) that will still deliver a notable connected workout experience with a dedicated tablet holder atop the handlebars, a modern design with a powder-coated frame, and an included 30 days of free guided classes to get you going. Features include 32 levels of magnetic resistance, a 180-degree rotating console, 6-position seat adjustment, and padded, anti-slip handlebars. Be sure to swing by Connect the Watts to learn more about Echelon and head below for more details.

It’s certainly no Echelon, but this relatively popular YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike with an iPad mount of its own comes in at much less. Now down at under $300 shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, this one is more than capable of getting you in shape with a 35-pound flywheel, variable levels of resistance, and an LCD monitor that “tracks your time, speed, distance, calories burned, and [features an] odometer.”

Be sure to check out the price drop we spotted this monring on Echelon’s FITNATION Treadwell, but however you plan on getting a workout in this summer and beyond, one of the best companions to have with you on your journey is Apple Watch. And right now we are tracking the flagship Ocean Band-equipped Ultra at one of its best prices ever. You can land one starting from $730 shipped via the official Amazon listing and all of the details you’ll need before the price jumps back up are waiting right here.

Echelon EX3 Fitness Bike features:

The EX3 now comes with triangular tubing, a new competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new motor offers more precise magnetic resistance all with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment Knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment, a 2.4 USB.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!