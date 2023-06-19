Echelon’s FITNATION Treadwell seated treadmill keeps you fit at home at new $60 low (76% off)

Woot is offering the FITNATION by Echelon Treadwell Seated Treadmill for $59.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d spend $226 for this same treadmill at Amazon right now. Not only does today’s deal save 76%, but the previous best price that we had tracked was $165 back in January. That makes today’s deal over $100 below the previous low and delivers a new best price that we’ve seen all-time. This compact treadmill sits underneath your desk and allows you to workout while working. Simply set it under your desk, use the included remote control with built-in timer, and choose one of the 10 speed settings ranging from 0.5 to 1.8 MPH. Sitting while you work is becoming more commonplace as more and more people work from home, and this is a great way to stay fit without having to hit the gym every day. Keep reading for more.

Instead of an under desk treadmill, you could check into picking up this sitting mini exercise bike. While it doesn’t give the exact same experience as the treadmill above, this mini exercise bike still helps you stay fit while sitting down. Coming in at $47.50 on Amazon, it’s an additional $12.50 below the FITNATION model above saving even more cash while keeping you home from the gym.

Further invest in your home gym with the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells that are at least $50 off right now from $190. There’s additional deals in the sale with up to $400 in savings attached, making now an easy time to turn away from gym memberships and instead bolster your at-home workout abilities. Then, swing by our sports and fitness guide for other great ways to save on working out at home.

FITNATION by Echelon Treadwell Seated Treadmill features:

  • Compact and lightweight design is ideal for any space and stores easily under a bed or sofa
  • Unit features 10 degree incline and 110 lb max weight capacity
  • For use with seated exercises, do not use while standing
  • Includes remote controls timer up to 30 minutes
  • 10 speed settings from 0.5mph to 1.8 mph

