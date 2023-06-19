Get lifetime access to the Resoume AI assistant resumé writer at $40 (Reg. $180)

AI-driven tools seem to be popping up everywhere. From the craze around ChatGPT to the blossoming of tools like Dall-E 2, you’re hearing a lot about programs that are designed to help automate research and creation processes for humans. In addition to creating art, you can also leverage AI to help streamline other projects, like creating a resume that’s ideal for a job you’re seeking.

For a limited time, you can get The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resoumé Writer: Lifetime Subscription on sale for $39.99 (reg. $180). Rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this lifetime subscription can help you apply for jobs easier and take a more methodic and strategic approach to those applications for the rest of your job hunting life. In addition to helping you build resumes, this program is also designed to automate portfolio construction and cover letter writig for you.

Getting started with The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resume Writer is easy. You can import all of your most important professional information straight from LinkedIn. From there, the program gives you the power to customize everything you create — from the theme to the font, colors, images, and you can even add an autograph. You can use your subscription to build a personal website, a visually-forward portfolio, and you can use it to organize all of your work and outreach efforts. Subscriptions also give users access to analytics to see how your website is performing.

ChatGPT is cool and all, but don’t forget to use AI directly for your career. Don’t miss this special, limited time deal. Get The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resoumé Writer: Lifetime Subscription on sale for $39.99 (reg. $180).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!