Upgrade to Ninja’s 14-in-1 Pressure Steam Air Fryer today back at the $100 all-time low

For today only, Woot is now offering the Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5-quart 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer down at $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This one launched back in October of 2021 at $280 and still sometimes fetches as much. These days, Amazon third-party sellers have it down in the $135 price range and it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked at Woot. This model is capable of all your pressure cooking needs, but also doubles as an air fryer with no additional attachments needed. From there, you’ll find steaming action as well as modes like bake, boil, roast, sear, dehydrate, sous vide, and slow cooking on top of a two-tier setup to separate a pair of dishes while cooking. It also ships with a stainless steel rack system, a 4.6-quart air fry basket, and 6.5-quart cooking pot. More details below.

There really aren’t very many options out there that can do all of that for less than $100, especially not from the big brands. You could go with the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $15 less if you don’t already have one, but it’s not going to be able to air fry without adding extra attachments and the like.

More concerned with your outdoor grilling setup right now? Check out the deal we spotted this morning on Blackstone’s 22-inch Portable Tabletop Gas Grill now that it is down at $110 shipped via Amazon. The regularly $160 model is ready to support all of your upcoming camping and beach trips with a design you can throw in the back of the car and fire up just about anywhere. Then hit up our home goods hub for more.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5-quart 14-in-1 Pressure Steam Fryer features:

Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid. Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals. Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!