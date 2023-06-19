Take Blackstone’s 22-inch Tabletop Gas Grill on your adventures this summer at $110 (30% off)

If you’re looking for a solid new portable grill to kick up the BBQ action this summer at the beach, lake house, or campsite, Amazon is now offering the Blackstone 22-inch 1666 Tabletop Grill Griddle for $109.54 shipped. Regularly $160 at Amazon across just about all of 2023, this is the lowest price we can find at more than 30% off. This is also a new 2023 Amazon low outside of a very brief $100 offer back in February than only lasted a couple hours. Fueled with one of those smaller 1-pound propane tanks that’s ideal for camping and the like, it delivers up to 24,000BTUs of heat power via a pair of H-style burners. Spread across 361-square inches of cooking surface, both burners are individually controllable and it features built-in ignition alongside the rolled carbon steel griddle top, adjustable-height rubber feet, and an integrated grease management system. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with something similar outside of the popular Blackstone lineup, this Royal Gourmet PD1302 portable gas griddle is a notable option. It comes in at $20 less, features three individually addressable burners, a piezo Ignition system, and anti-slip feet as well.

But if it’s a more substantial grilling experience you’re after for the backyard, this ongoing offer on Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker is where you need to be. It is now down at $350 on Amazon to deliver a combination outdoor cooker that can provide a smoking experience as well as straight up grilling setup with all of the details you need waiting in our deal coverage. Then swing by our home goods hub for more.

Blackstone 22-inch 1666 Tabletop Grill Griddle features:

24,000 BTUs of heat from two H-style burners

361 sq. inch heavy-duty cooking surface

Features: Two adjustable heat controls with built-in igniters, Integrated grease management system

Durable Construction: Rolled carbon steel griddle top, Adjustable-height rubber feet for stability on uneven surfaces

Uses a 1 lb. propane bottle (not included) or a 20 lb. propane tank with the addition of the bulk tank hose adapter accessory (not included)

