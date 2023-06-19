PETKIT’s regularly up to $799 smart self-cleaning litter box now $399, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 47% off pet tools, accessories, and more for your cats and dogs. The official PETKIT Amazon storefront is now offering its PuraX Self-Cleaning Smart Litter Box for $399 shipped. This model actually fetches closer to $799 directly from PETKIT where it is now on sale $499. It however, typically sells in the $499 range at Amazon as of late and is now $100 off to deliver a new 2023 low there. The Amazon listing also comes with four bottles of deodorizing replacement solution as part of today’s offer. The PuraX smart litter box features automatic scooping and deodorizing that requires no more than “30-minutes of cleaning once every 2 to 8 weeks.” The companion app provides real-time updates of the state of the litter box as well as statistics on your cat’s health. It supports multiple pets and you’ll find more deals and details below.

After you have taken a look at the intelligent, time-saving litter box deal above, you’ll find the rest of today’s Amazon Gold Box deals on this landing page. Starting from $12 Prime shipped, there are various treats for your puppies, pet grooming kits, and more at up to 47% off the going rates.

While there are some dedicated pet cams out there with a some novel treat-tossing features and the like, if you’re just looking to keep an eye on them while you’re out, this deal on Arlo’s regularly $100 Essential Indoor Camera should be considered. Now down $51 shipped on Amazon, this is the best price we have tracked yet and a great time to shore up your indoor smart home setup. All of the details you need are right here and be sure to head over to our smart home hub for even more price drops as well.

PETKIT PuraX Self-Cleaning Smart Litter Box features:

Purax Smart Litter Box: Not only automatic poop scooping, but also automatic deodorization, instead of cleaning litter every day, now you only need to do 30 minutes cleaning once every 2 weeks-8 weeks, very worth the initial cost for the savings in sanity, time, smell, mess, litter.

100% Safe and Reliable: xSecure security system, we applied Hall sensor, infrared sensor, weight sensor, anti-trap infrared sensor to this automatic cat litter box, just to make sure your pet is not at risk. The remote alert device also allows you to be notified via your cell phone in time for emergencies.Warm Tips: Applicable weight range for cats: 1.5kg to 8kg, do not use for young pets under 6 months.

APP CONTROL: Through the PETKIT app(2.4G Wifi Needed), you can control the automatic cat toilet remotely, and view informations about your pet’s usage to track your cat’s health. For example, we provide you with data on how often your cat uses it each day, which can help you detect any urinary problems in advance. PETKIT is always looking for ways to let you know more about your pets’ health.

