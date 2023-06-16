Arlo’s regularly $100 Essential Indoor Camera drops to new low at just $51

Amazon offers the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $50.98 shipped. Normally fetching $100, now looking at a new all-time low with nearly 50% in savings attached. This is below our previous mention with an extra $9 in savings attached, too. Outfitting your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with a standalone smart home security camera, Arlo Essential pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi with an indoor design. It sports a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view and even takes a more privacy-focused stance thanks to a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem, and you can get more details down below.

One of the big selling points for the Essential Camera above is that it gets all of the perks offered by Arlo’s own ecosystem. But if having the potential to expand your setup with one of the more robust smart security ecosystems on the block isn’t necessarily an interest for someone who just wants to score a single smart home camera, might we suggest the Wyze Cam v3. This is one of the more popular offerings on the market, and with a $34 price tag, there’s not much left to wonder about why. It’ll sync with your Assistant and Alexa setups much the same as the Arlo model above, just with an even more affordable price tag attached.

Of course for everything else that’s ready to plug in with Alexa and Google Assistant, our smart home guide is the place to check. As the work week comes to a close and Friday ushers in the weekend, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera features:

Protect your home while away without comprising your privacy when at home. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a 1080p monitor that captures video in HD and offers a way to reassure your privacy with an automated privacy shield, controllable through the Arlo App. Receive motion alerts directly to your phone and use 2-way audio to hear and speak to visitors to make an ideal baby camera monitor. See at night, with black and white night vision.

