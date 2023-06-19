Summer relaxation awaits with Vivere’s double hammock and metal stand at $60 (Reg. $120+)

Woot is now offering some notable deals to increase your summer relaxation and deck out the yard at the same time. You can now score the Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand at $59.99 in a few different colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly around $120 at Amazon where they are currently on sale starting from $70, this is up to 50% off the typical price tag and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked this year. This is not one of those more affordable options you strap up to a tree somewhere, but rather a more luxurious 2-person model (if you’re willing to share) with a “heavy-duty” steel stand included so you can set it up anywhere you can find a flat surface. You’ll find an adjustable Brazilian-style double hammock alongside an included carry bag and a design made of a “tightly-woven high-quality cotton thread.” Head below for more details.

Now clearly with the larger, more permanent metal stand that carries the model above, it is more suitable for the backyard or the lake house this summer. If you’re looking for an affordable option you can attach to your hiking kit for the camp site and other warm weather adventures, this Kootek model is quite popular on Amazon, lightweight, and starts at just $12 Prime shipped.

If you’re in need of some camping and summer hiking adventure gear ahead of trips this summer, our fashion hub is loaded with apparel, footwear, backpacks, and more. One standout is the extra 20% off at Backcountry where you’ll find brands like Patagonia and The North Face (among others) that are at even better prices now. All of the details you need on that sale are right here and you’ll find even more in our hub.

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock features:

Vivere combo, the double hammock with stand and carry bag is our top choice for combos. The double hammock is tightly woven with high quality cotton thread resulting in a heavy, durable fabric.

The hammock stand is constructed of heavy duty Steel and assembles in minutes without any tools.

Vivere hammocks have pure polyester end strings that will last longer than traditional cotton end strings.Bed Length:87 inch

The larger of our Brazilian hammock combos is great for sharing a snooze with a friend

Stunning colors make this hammock the highlight of the yard

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!