Backcountry takes an extra 20% off camping and hiking gear: North Face, Patagonia, more

For two days only, Backcountry takes an extra 20% off camping and hiking gear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, and more. A great piece to have on any hike or camping trip is a lightweight vest in case it gets chilly. The Patagonia Classic Synchilla Fleece style is a great option and it’s currently marked down to $62. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $129 and you can choose from an array of fun color options. It has several zippered pockets to store essentials and it can highly compact into a backpack as well. Plus, the fleece material can easily be washed and it has an abrasion-resistant nylon binding to add durability. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!