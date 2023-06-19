Backcountry takes an extra 20% off camping and hiking gear: North Face, Patagonia, more

For two days only, Backcountry takes an extra 20% off camping and hiking gear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, and more. A great piece to have on any hike or camping trip is a lightweight vest in case it gets chilly. The Patagonia Classic Synchilla Fleece style is a great option and it’s currently marked down to $62. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $129 and you can choose from an array of fun color options. It has several zippered pockets to store essentials and it can highly compact into a backpack as well. Plus, the fleece material can easily be washed and it has an abrasion-resistant nylon binding to add durability. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

