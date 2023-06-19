Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker upgrades summer cookouts at new $329 low

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS 550B2 553-square inch Pellet Grill/Smoker for $329 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d typically spend $392 for this pellet grill at Amazon these days, and this discount actually comes in at a full $63 off. It beats our last mention of $349 from mid-May and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you missed out on picking up a pellet grill over the Memorial Day holiday, fret not as July 4th is just around the corner. This pellet grill would be perfect to use this summer for making backyard BBQ, crafting the perfect burger, or smoking some chicken for the family. You’ll find a range of 180- to 450-degrees and this is where the versatility comes into play. So, if you’re looking to dive into the world of pellet grilling or smoking, then this is a solid choice to pick up before summer gets into full swing. Keep reading for more.

With your new pellet grill, you’re going to need a bag or two of pellets to get cooking. Traeger is one of the biggest names in pellet grills and you can pick up its pellets for a fairly affordable price on Amazon. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with as it pairs well with poultry and pork which are the two main meat types you’ll cook on a pellet grill. At $18 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

Don’t forget to check out our recent summer grilling guide which takes a deep dive into the various options for making delicious food in your outdoor kitchen. We break down the pros and cons of pellet grills as well as standard gas grills and even vertical electric smokers. Then, don’t forget to check out the Blackstone 22-inch tabletop gas griddle that’s perfect for summer adventures. On sale for $110, it’s powered by a small propane canister which makes this ideal for camping as well. Down 30%, you’ll be able to do smashburgers, steaks, pancakes, and more here.

Z GRILLS Pellet Grill/Smoker features:

ZGRILLS 550B2 pellet grill will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. No labor-intensive start-up. No babysitting the grill. Super easy cooking even for beginners. Wide temperature range from 180 to 450 °F allows you to bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill. There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from GAS or CARBON grill.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!