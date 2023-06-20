Brim’s Smart Valve cold brew coffee maker keeps your morning fuel ready to go at $19 low

Amazon is offering the Brim Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $19.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30 or more at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. If you’re a fan of cold brew coffee, which is the perfect summer drink, then this brewer is perfect for you. Cold brew is naturally less acidic than traditional coffee brewed with hot water and you’ll find that this is a great way to prepare your favorite chilled beverage. This brewer works pretty uniquely. Simply put the grounds and water in the top brewing container and with a lid and let that sit in the fridge however long you want. Then, when it comes time to pour, set the brewing container on the 1.5 liter glass decanter that helps to extract the coffee through the felt filter and make it ready to drink. Plus, a brewer like this can keep the coffee good for up to two weeks in the fridge so you can make it twice a month and enjoy coffee the rest of the time. Keep reading for more.

For a more traditional brewing method, consider picking up the bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker which can be picked up for $15 on Amazon. It’s a few bucks below today’s deal and makes it easy to enjoy cold coffee in the morning. Simply put coffee grounds in the filter, fill with water, and stick in the fridge.

Brim Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

It’s no secret that people love cold brew. It’s less acidic than traditional coffee and offers a richer concentrate that is smooth and full-bodied. Enter Brim’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Thoughtfully designed for your kitchen, it reduces the normal brewing process by two steps with an integrated release valve on top of the decanter. Our goal? Maintain the classic technique with a streamlined process, all while delivering the same wonderful results. Elegantly designed, the transparent glass decanter is topped with a lid that preserves the flavor for up to two weeks. Whether you’re into almond milk, regular milk or cream, the Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the perfect partner for your favorite beverages.

