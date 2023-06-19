Cuisinart ice makers from $50: Latest model with topping dispensers $140 all-time low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
Reg. $180 From $50
a table topped with different types of food

Amazon is now charging its best price yet on the latest model Cuisinart Mix it Ice Cream Machine. The regularly $180 frozen treat-making station just hit Amazon for the first time back in March and is now seeing its very first drop down to $139.99 shipped. The solid $40 in savings also marks the lowest price we have tracked yet. While it might not be one of those popular Ninja CREAMi models, they also fetch a $230 regular price. This Cuisinart model carries some interesting features you won’t get on the Ninja like the keep-warm station for hot fudge and removable topping dispensers for sprinkles, nuts, and more. The 1.5-quart capacity is joined by a fully automatic ice cream making experience that takes as little as 20-minutes. A cone holder, double insulated freezer bowl, and the ability to make “ice cream, smooth sorbets, frozen yogurt, and frosty drinks” round out the feature set. More details below. 

While it’s not quite as impressive a setup, if you’re just looking for a simple ice cream machine without all of the bells and whistles, this Cuisinart ICE-21P1 model is worth a look. Regularly $70, it is now marked down to $49.99 shipped at Amazon, which is a new 2023 low there and the best price we can find. It has the same 1.5-quart ice cream capacity and a simple automatic mixing setup, just without the all of the extras detailed above. 

Swing by our home goods hub for more ways to bolster your summer cookouts this year at a discount. Joining the ongoing price drop on Breville’s smart steel Pizza Oven, we are also tracking notable deals on countertop ice makers and a new Amazon low on Ninja’s latest Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer to supplement your outdoor cooker and more all year round. Everything is waiting for you right here

Cuisinart Ice Cream Machine features:

  • 1.5 Quart capacity , fully automatic, makes ice cream in as little as 20 minutes
  • Double insulated freezer bowl included for fast results
  • Add up to 3 different toppings with the turn of a knob , topping containers are removable for use directly over bowls of icy treats or at the table
  • Keep warm station for hot fudge, etc., helps provide the full ice cream experience at home
  • Convenient cone holder folds flat for storage 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Elgato Cam Link 4K delivers 4K30 or 1080p60 HDMI to you...
Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop upgrade...
UGREEN’s 100W PD Steam Deck Dock with 4K HDMI out...
Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker upg...
Review: Logitech’s beloved Mac keyboard gets even bet...
Echelon’s connected EX3 Smart Indoor Bike hits th...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Prune, Packag...
Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink...
Load more...
Show More Comments