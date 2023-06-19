Cuisinart ice makers from $50: Latest model with topping dispensers $140 all-time low, more

Amazon is now charging its best price yet on the latest model Cuisinart Mix it Ice Cream Machine. The regularly $180 frozen treat-making station just hit Amazon for the first time back in March and is now seeing its very first drop down to $139.99 shipped. The solid $40 in savings also marks the lowest price we have tracked yet. While it might not be one of those popular Ninja CREAMi models, they also fetch a $230 regular price. This Cuisinart model carries some interesting features you won’t get on the Ninja like the keep-warm station for hot fudge and removable topping dispensers for sprinkles, nuts, and more. The 1.5-quart capacity is joined by a fully automatic ice cream making experience that takes as little as 20-minutes. A cone holder, double insulated freezer bowl, and the ability to make “ice cream, smooth sorbets, frozen yogurt, and frosty drinks” round out the feature set. More details below.

While it’s not quite as impressive a setup, if you’re just looking for a simple ice cream machine without all of the bells and whistles, this Cuisinart ICE-21P1 model is worth a look. Regularly $70, it is now marked down to $49.99 shipped at Amazon, which is a new 2023 low there and the best price we can find. It has the same 1.5-quart ice cream capacity and a simple automatic mixing setup, just without the all of the extras detailed above.

Swing by our home goods hub for more ways to bolster your summer cookouts this year at a discount. Joining the ongoing price drop on Breville’s smart steel Pizza Oven, we are also tracking notable deals on countertop ice makers and a new Amazon low on Ninja’s latest Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer to supplement your outdoor cooker and more all year round. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Machine features:

1.5 Quart capacity , fully automatic, makes ice cream in as little as 20 minutes

Double insulated freezer bowl included for fast results

Add up to 3 different toppings with the turn of a knob , topping containers are removable for use directly over bowls of icy treats or at the table

Keep warm station for hot fudge, etc., helps provide the full ice cream experience at home

Convenient cone holder folds flat for storage

