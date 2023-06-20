Shark’s robot vacuum includes an auto-empty docking station for just $160 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with self-emptying base for $159.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $699, and going for $400 in new condition from Costco, it’s on sale for $320 there right now with a manufacturer coupon. For further comparison, this vacuum fetches $200 refurbished at Amazon and today’s deal matches our last mention from May to bring back the all-time low. Nobody likes cleaning, and summer typically brings more dirt into the house than any other season thanks to the kids being home and playing outside. Instead of having to manually vacuum the floors every day, just schedule Shark’s AI robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you. This vacuum has “Ultra Clean Navigation” to create a precise matrix grid to ensure that every bit of dirt, dust, and debris is picked up. This is thanks to the 360-degree LiDAR vision which creates a map of your home so it knows exactly where to (and not to) clean. The vacuum has a built-in rechargeable battery which lasts for up to 120 minutes before having to recharge and it’ll also return back to the base after cleaning to automatically empty itself and start the charging process. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

When it comes to robot vacuums, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. And that’s not just for kits with auto-empty bases, that’s for basically any robot vacuum you could buy. Most models on Amazon go for $200 or more, though eufy does have a robot vacuum for $140 without an auto-empty base and then you could instead opt for a no-name brand at $89 if you’re looking for the most savings possible. But, neither of those models have the auto-empty base, which adds quite a bit of value since it’ll make the cleaning experience more hands-off.

Looking for something different? Well, Yeedi has multiple robot vacuums on sale right now. Leading the way is the Vac 2 Pro which combines vacuuming and mopping into one unit, making it a solid choice to clean your home at a low of $260. Plus, if you want to save even more, the vac X robot cleaner from Yeedi is down to just $100 right now on sale, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivering a budget-focused cleaning solution to your home.

Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features:

Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. With Ultra Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

