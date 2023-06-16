Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro robot vac/mop makes summer chores easy at new $260 low, more from $101

Yeedi (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Vac 2 Pro Robot Mop/Vacuum for $259.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $400 at Amazon, today’s deal takes $140 off its normal going rate. In fact, this is $40 below the Black Friday sale we saw, $10 under our last mention from back in February, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to make your summer chores easier this year, you’ll find that Yeedi’s robot vacuum here does multiple jobs at one time. It not only vacuums up messes, but also has a built-in mop which uses a unique oscillating system to scrub your floors clean. On top of that, 3D obstacle avoidance ensures that it’ll go around shoes, toys, and more so you don’t have to worry about tidying up before sending the Vac 2 Pro out to clean. On top of that, full mapping functionality allows the vacuum to know what’s been cleaned and what’s still left to do. There’s even a sensor which tells the system if it’s on carpet of hard floors to ensure the mop doesn’t run on a rug. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the Vac 2 Pro and then head below for additional smart vacuum deals

Also on sale from Yeedi’s Amazon storefront is its vac x Robot Vacuum for $100.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $200 at Amazon, our last mention was $160 and today’s deal comes in at a full $99 off. This also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a similar vacuuming experience to the Vac 2 Pro above, you’ll find that the vac x ditches the mop to deliver its more budget-friendly design. However, it still has the same 3,000Pa suction, mapping technology, and you can even upgrade it to have mopping capabilities in the future if you need it.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum/Mop features:

Unique oscillating mopping system and 3000Pa strong suction power vacuum and mop simultaneously to scrub off dried-on stains from wood/tile/laminate floors and suck up dirt from both carpet and hard floor. No need to pick up before you clean, the 3D obstacle avoidance technology senses and dodges daily objects, shoes/pet bowls/kids toys/socks, in its way. A true helper for families with pets and kids.

