Take Stanley’s best-selling 8-piece cook set on camping at the $25 Amazon low (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Stanley Adventure All-in-One 8-piece Cook Set for $25.44 shipped. Regularly $40 and still fetching as much directly from Stanley, this is the lowest price we can find at 36% off the going rate. Today’s deal is also a new all-time low on Amazon’s best-selling outdoor cook set just in time for summer adventures. Ready to take your camping and hiking kit up a notch, this 8-piece set includes a 1.58-quart pot, a vented pot lid, a pair of 20-ounce bowls, two bowl lids, a folding cutting board, a spatula with extending handle, and one ladle with extending handle. The nesting design makes it all about as easy to carry as possible with pots made of 18/8 stainless steel that “never rust or break.” A lifetime warranty is included here as well. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better quality and as extensive camping cook set for less than $25, never mind one from a brand as trusted as Stanley. However, you could opt for the more basic 3-piece cook set from the brand that is currently selling for $15 Prime shipped, some 13% below the typical $18 price tag.

You’ll also need some good hiking and outdoor ready apparel o ensure you’re ready for there trail and camp site this year and there’s no better place than the sales we are tracking in our fashion hub. From the latest Eddie Bauer event to this Marmot Flash Sale and the bonus savings we are now tracking at Backcountry, everything from hiking jackets and bags to footwear are marked down right now. Browse through all of it right here.

Stanley Adventure All-in-One Cook Set features:

Designed to serve 2, this cooking mess kit includes (1) 1. 58qt pot, (1) vented pot lid, (2) 20oz bowls, (2) bowl lids, (1) folding cutting board, (1) spatula with extending handle, and (1) ladle with extending handle. Head out on your next adventure without dealing with unnecessary bulk. All the camping cooking pots and accessories nest into each other, with a locking handle on the pot keeping everything in place as you hit the trails. The Stanley Adventure Stainless Prep Cook Set complements the most active of pursuits. BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel ensures your camping pot never rusts or breaks, while dishwasher-safe construction makes for easy cleaning.

