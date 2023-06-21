Early Prime Day eero savings arrive with prev-gen. 3-node system now $150 (Orig. $449), more

As part of its early Prime Day festivities, Amazon is currently offering a number of previous-generation eero mesh Wi-Fi systems on sale from $45 shipped exclusive for Prime members. Our top pick is the previous-generation eero Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi 3-node Mesh System for $149.99. For comparison, this kit originally went for $449, while the newer eero Pro 6 kit costs $400 right now. Our last mention of the previous-generation eero Pro was $120 back in April for a single node, which would have worked out to be $360 for four, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

While this might not be the latest eero has to offer, if you’re not on a higher-speed Gigabit Internet plan, this is a pretty solid option for your home networking needs. With three Pro nodes, you’ll find up to 5,000-square feet of wireless coverage here. Perfect for getting rid of networking dead spots out of your home, each node can connect back to the main hub either over a dedicated backhaul channel wirelessly or over Ethernet. Speaking of, there are two auto-sensing Ethernet ports where you can use one in/one out, or both out if you’re looking to hook up various wired devices. Check out Amazon’s landing page to find all the current previous-generation eero deals then head below for more.

Remember, these deals are part of Amazon’s early Prime Day festivities, and, as such, require a Prime membership to claim.

More eero deals:

As part of your network overhaul, be sure that you have a NAS connected somewhere along the line. Right now, you can pick up the entry-level 2-bay Synology DS220j for $149. Designed to run your storage setup at home, you can have two drives installed here which can store Time Machine backups, Plex media libraries, and much more.

eero Pro Wi-Fi Mesh System features:

The Amazon eero Pro mesh router replaces your traditional WiFi router. A single eero Pro is a perfect start for any home and can be paired with another eero Pro or eero Beacon to quickly add coverage as needed. eero Pro is backwards compatible with 1st generation eero routers. With the most intelligent mesh WiFi technology and powerful hardware, the eero Pro features tri-band technology making it 2x as fast as the original eero router. With two gigabit Ethernet ports, easily connect your eero Pro to your favorite devices or additional eero Pro’s for the fastest in-home speeds.

