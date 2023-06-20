Synology’s DS220j 2-bay NAS now an even better value at $149 (2023 low, Reg. $190)

Synology’s DS220j NAS has long been one of the best options on the market for getting started with always-on storage, and today it’s a more affordable option, too. Courtesy of B&H, the DiskStation DS220j now sells for $148.99 shipped with the price dropping once added to your cart. Normally fetching $190, like you’d currently pay at other retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $41 in savings. It’s the best price of the year as well, dropping $1 below our previous mention from back in March for World Backup Day. As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a routine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review from World Backup Day.

Speaking of budget-friendly NAS, earlier this spring, Synology just launched a new addition to its collection. The new 4-bay DS423 is one of the most affordable solutions on the market for configuring Time Machine backups and the like, arriving with a $370 price tag. We break down just how it compares to some other models on the market in our launch coverage, too.

And in either case, our World Backup Day coverage is still as pertinent as ever. If you’re looking for all of the insight on how to take full advantage of your new NAS, want hard drive recommendations for outfitting either of the 2- or 4-bay designs, or need a model that’s a bit more capable, we have you covered. There’s never a better time to begin practicing better data practices than right now, and our coverage helps break down everything you need to know.

Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS features:

Designed for home and personal users who need to store and share photos, videos, and documents, the DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is an entry-level NAS for personal cloud storage that delivers an intuitive user interface and safe data protection approaches for easy digital asset backups from computers and mobile devices at no additional cost. It is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs with a drive bay adapter.

