WEN’s oscillating belt and spindle sander is a woodworking must-have at new low of $161

Amazon is offering the WEN Oscillating Belt and Spindle Sander for $161.28 shipped. Normally $200 or more at Amazon, today’s deal not only saves nearly 20%, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t have an oscillating belt/spindle sander in your workshop, then now’s the time to change that. I added one to my workshop last September and it’s become a must-have tool for me. The belt sander is great for working on the side of cutting boards, projects, or anything else, with the oscillating motion helping to prolong the life of your sandpaper. Then, the spindle portion of this unit is great for sanding the inside curves of charcuterie boards, handles, and more. Plus, the belt sander’s curved left and right sides are also great for sanding other types of curves. Keep reading for more.

Not sure what grit of sandpaper you’ll want on the belt? Well, this multi-pack from POWERTEC has you covered. It includes two belts each of 60, 80, 120, 180, 240, and 400 grit so you have a few to use while figuring out what your ideal grit is. Coming in at $13, it’s also pretty budget-friendly to use to figure out what gives you the desired finish on every project.

If you need a way to check plans in the shop or pull up a YouTube video (because we all know that sometimes you need a bit of assistance when working on a project,) then be sure to pick up Apple’s even more affordable 10.2-inch iPad. Right now, it’s down to $250 which makes it the most affordable iPadOS device available right now. Shipping with 64GB of storage and built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily access YouTube, email, Google, and everything else in the shop without having to use a dedicated computer.

WEN Oscillating Belt and Spindle Sander features:

Remember when you were the king of the twist? Now you can make your belt oscillate without ever setting foot on a dance floor with the WEN Oscillating Belt and Spindle Sander. Sand arcs, curves, contours, faces and more of even the most strangely shaped workpieces. This versatile machine acts as both a spindle sander and a belt sander, oscillating up to 58 times per minute with a 5/8-inch stroke. This package includes five different spindle sanding sizes (1/2 inch, 3/4 inch, 1 inch, 1-1/2 inch and 2 inch) and one 4 x 24 inch belt.

