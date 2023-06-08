Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad lands at $270 (Up to $80 off), alongside companion Smart Keyboard Folio at $124

Amazon today is offering the first chance in months to save on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad and its companion Smart Keyboard Folio. First up though is that affordable iPadOS machine itself, which drops the Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $269.99 shipped. Typically fetching $329, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $59 off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low from back in February and has gone for $1 less in the past, too. There’s also the elevated 256GB model, which gets in on the savings at $399, down from the usual $479 price tag to deliver another notable back to school upgrade.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, unless you can live with 64GB of storage on the baseline 10.2-inch model at $249.99. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevating the experience, Amazon now also discounts the companion Smart Keyboard Folio. This offers a physical typing experience for your 10.2-inch iPad for $124.25, down from the usual $159 going rate. We’ve seen some clearance offers below today’s $35 price cut in the past, but this is still one of the best chances to save in 2023. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also just a little bit more than the savings you’ll score on the new iPad itself at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide as all of the WWDC savings begin coming to an end.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

