Update your camping setup at up to 54% off Coleman tents, coolers, and more from $26

Amazon has now launched a new Coleman outdoor and camping gear sale to update your setup this summer and beyond. The deals start from $26 with free shipping across the board and up to 54% in savings. Whether you’re refreshing your camping gear this year or just need a few new pieces to complete the setup ahead of summer adventures, there are plenty of price drops worth taking a look at here. From sleeping bags, lounge chairs, and camping lanterns, to coolers, various tents, and canopies, you’ll find offers on gear for the camp site, hiking trip, days at the beach, and more. Head below for some top picks from the sale.

Coleman camping and outdoor deals:

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent features:

Dome tent with a sturdy frame that withstands 35+ mph winds

Easy setup in only 10 minutes. Good for backpacking

Weathertec system with patented welded floors and inverted seams to keep you dry

Large windows and a ground vent for superior ventilation

Measures 7 x 5 feet with 4-foot center height

