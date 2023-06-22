Update your camping setup at up to 54% off Coleman tents, coolers, and more from $26

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessColeman
54% off From $26
a group of people sitting in a tent

Amazon has now launched a new Coleman outdoor and camping gear sale to update your setup this summer and beyond. The deals start from $26 with free shipping across the board and up to 54% in savings. Whether you’re refreshing your camping gear this year or just need a few new pieces to complete the setup ahead of summer adventures, there are plenty of price drops worth taking a look at here. From sleeping bags, lounge chairs, and camping lanterns, to coolers, various tents, and canopies, you’ll find offers on gear for the camp site, hiking trip, days at the beach, and more. Head below for some top picks from the sale. 

Coleman camping and outdoor deals:

You’ll might also need to shore up your hiking and outdoor-ready apparel this year and we have plenty of discounts for you to browse through in our fashion deal hub. Whether you’re hitting the trail and the camp site this summer or just getting outdoors for a workout, you’ll want to check out the latest sale events from Lululemon, up to 50% off at The North Face, and this Marmot Flash Sale that has loads of sale items starting from just $8 right now. Everything else is waiting for you right here

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent features:

  • Dome tent with a sturdy frame that withstands 35+ mph winds
  • Easy setup in only 10 minutes. Good for backpacking
  • Weathertec system with patented welded floors and inverted seams to keep you dry
  • Large windows and a ground vent for superior ventilation
  • Measures 7 x 5 feet with 4-foot center height

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Coleman

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add Wyze’s Smart Garage Door Opener with bundled ...
Journey’s MagSafe vent/windshield iPhone mount se...
Swiss Army’s Jetsetter 7-in-1 pocket knife sees f...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Rush Rally Or...
Nomad’s Kevlar 100W USB-C cable for iPad and MacB...
Amazon Basics’ level 2 32A EV charger delivers 25 mil...
Govee smart lighting from $17: Envisual TV color matchi...
Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM falls to 2023 low of $360 along...
Load more...
Show More Comments