Lululemon updates your summer activewear with up to 50% off shorts, t-shirts, more

Lululemon offers new markdowns to its We Made Too Much section with up to 50% off original rates. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. During this sale you can score deals on t-shirts, shorts, skirts, pants, sweatshirts, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $59. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $88 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This polo is available in four color options and is great for your golf game with a four-way stretch material. It’s also sweat-wicking, lightweight, and highly breathable. Plus, this style pairs nicely with shorts, pants, or jeans alike. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

