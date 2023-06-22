Lululemon updates your summer activewear with up to 50% off shorts, t-shirts, more

Ali Smith -
50% off + free shipping

Lululemon offers new markdowns to its We Made Too Much section with up to 50% off original rates. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. During this sale you can score deals on t-shirts, shorts, skirts, pants, sweatshirts, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $59. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $88 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This polo is available in four color options and is great for your golf game with a four-way stretch material. It’s also sweat-wicking, lightweight, and highly breathable. Plus, this style pairs nicely with shorts, pants, or jeans alike. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

