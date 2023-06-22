Journey’s MagSafe vent/windshield iPhone mount sees rare 33% deal at $40, more

Journey has now launched another sitewide sale, offering 20% off everything you’ll find on there with code SAVE20. But one particularly notable offer has its MagSafe Wireless Car Charger with Flex Pro Mount down at $39.99 shipped when you apply the code above at checkout. Regularly $60, this happens to already be marked by $10 so adding the 20% sitewide discount knocks your price down to one of the lowest we have tracked at over 33% off. These days we regularly see 20% price drops at Journey but it’s rare to score anything more than that. Journey claims its MagSafe compatible magnetic system is 2x stronger than typical solutions, allowing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 owners to securely stick their device to the mount even in rough conditions and uneven terrain. This model, unlike some options out there, allows folks to use the window suction mount with the extension arm or connect it directly to your vent alongside support for both vertical and horizontal orientations. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can also use the SAVE20 code to knock 20% off everything else Journey sells. That brings much of its gear back down to the lowest prices we have tracked this year including the 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand and modular Apple Watch charger and vegan leather work surface with MagSafe charging we reviewed previously as well as its brand new Ezmo leather MagSafe wallet.

But while we are talking car mounts, you really ought to take a look at the 2023 Peak Design model we reviewed. It is easily the most robust and well-built model I have personally used, made of a solid heavy metal with strong magnetic connection and a novel vent-mounting system that won’t block your air conditioning or heat flow. All of the details you need are in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Journey MagSafe Wireless Car Charger features:

The charger can provide fast charging to your phone. Connect the included USB-C Type cable to a USB-A port in the car or an appropriate car charger and the device is ready to use. Let’s keep your car tidy with just one cable. Our vent mount features a padded clip design with a support arm for maximum stability. The support arm protects the vents by relieving strain and adding support. Concerned about a blocked vent ? The car mount comes included with our Flex Pro Windshield Mount with industrial grade suction strength and a fully adjustable design.

