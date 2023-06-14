Journey launches ‘first-ever’ vegan leather MagSafe wallet and kickstand today at 20% off

Journey is debuting its brand-new vegan leather MagSafe wallet today. Officially known as the EZMO MagSafe Wallet and Phone Stand, this is the brand’s first foray into the iPhone card holder accessory space. It is, however, no stranger to vegan leather Apple gear accessories and MagSafe chargers – we were big fans of its 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand and modular Apple Watch charger after going hands-on and have featured its leather iPhone 14 cases with machined metal buttons and AirPods cases several times now. Today the brand is taking that know-how to deliver the new Ezmo wallet for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 users (it will also work on Android, more on that below), and, best of all, you can land one at 20% off. Hit the jump for a closer look and more details.

New Journey EZMO vegan leather MagSafe wallet

The new Journey vegan leather MagSafe wallet is looking to deliver a slimline magnetic cardholder for iPhone and Android users (there’s one of those magnetic rings in the package so you don’t necessarily need a MagSafe-equipped iPhone here). It connects magnetically to your device and provides five card slots for IDs, bank cards, and even one of those card-style wallet tracking devices with a locking mechanism to ensure they don’t fall out.

The EZMO Wallet attaches magnetically to your phone. Simplifies your everyday carry and reduces the chance of misplacing or losing your wallet.

Made of a similar “durable and eco-conscious” sustainable vegan leather as its phone cases, it also features a protective lining to prevent demagnetization of your cards alongside some peace-of-mind-inducing RFID blocking to safeguard your personal data.

From there, it will double as a smartphone stand. A sort of hinged design allows the wallet to fold out and provide a kickstand accommodation for your portrait or landscape oriented viewing pleasure. The adjustable nature here supports up to 160-degree angles and you can easily “rotate [your] ergonomically-friendly phone display between landscape and portrait view.”

Journey EZMO vegan leather MagSafe wallet features at a glance:

Magnetically attaches on the back of your iPhone

Features strong magnets that automatically align and stay securely attached

Made with sustainable vegan leather that is durable and eco-conscious

Ample card capacity, holds up to 5 cards

Adjustable stand allows for versatile viewing angles in portrait and landscape

Protective lining protects against demagnetization of cards

Keeps your cards and sensitive information secured with RFID technology

Precise cut outs allow for easy card access

Works with MagSafe compatible cases

1-year warranty

Now available for purchase on the official Journey site at $69.99, you can land one at 20% off right now as it is eligible for the Father’s Day event. Simply use code DAD20 at checkout to knock either the dark brown or black colorway down to $55.99 shipped.

