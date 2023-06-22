OtterBox offers up to 30% off collection of iPhone cases, cables, and more from $10.50

OtterBox has now kicked off a notable sale on a wide-range of cases for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 as well as Galaxy devices, and more. You’re looking at up to 30% off pages worth of cases from its ultra-protective models, to those with built-in pop-out grips, various colorways and designs, screen protectors, and much more. While we do tend to see OtterBox cases go on sale via Amazon in an official capacity, including right now, very rarely is there this kind of selection of options available on so many different models and designs all in one place at one time. Head below for more details.

OtterBox smartphone cases up to 30% off

You’ll find all of the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Pixel OtterBox cases on sale via this landing page. Shipping is free in orders over $50 so you might want to consider grabbing a friend or a couple cases at once while everything is up to 30% off the going rates.

Just be sure to double check the exact color and model you’re after on Amazon as a few of them might be going for a touch less and with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. But again, very limited models, colorways, and styles are less on Amazon right now from what we can tell.

On top of the smartphone cases, there’s also some accessories on sale starting from $10.50 including phone holsters, various cables, Apple Watch cases, and more you’ll find right here.

Prefer to go with one of Apple’s official cases instead? We are currently tracking loads of deals on just about the entire lineup starting from $37.50 shipped via the official Amazon listings. All of the details you need are right here.

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series features:

OtterGrip is the sleek grip phone case with an integrated grip that presses flat. OtterGrip is specifically designed for strong alignment and attachment with MagSafe wireless charging and accessories. And, precision engineering ensures all of your phone’s buttons and features work flawlessly.

