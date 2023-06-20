Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37.50 (Reg. $49+)

Amazon today is offering a chance to save on Apple’s entire collection of official MagSafe iPhone 14 series cases. Applying to all three form-factors of the latest covers in just about every single colorway, the savings deliver 23% discounts or more and land at the best prices of the year on just about everything. Sprinkle in some new all-time lows on select styles, as well, pricing starts at $37.50. Shipping is free across the board. These offers are a few dollars below our previous mentions for the most part, too.

Each of the cases in the sale come backed by an official seal of approval from Apple with the kind of quality you’d expect from a first-party release. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring on each of the styles, too. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down below or just up for grabs on this page for the entire lot.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

Then as the new work week kicks off today, all of the other best discounts up for grabs right now are in our Apple guide.

iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

