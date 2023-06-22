Heads up PS5/PC gamers, Samsung’s 980 PRO 1TB heatsink SSD just hit the $63 Amazon low

Amazon just launched a new on-page coupon that knocks the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive down to its best price yet. Still one of the more popular options for PC and PS5 gamers, you can now score this one for $62.99 shipped. Originally launching at $250, it has more recently sold for between $90 and $110 after sitting at around $150 for most of last year. Today’s deal is $7 under our previous mention, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon low. It might not be quite as fast as the newer 990 models we have on sale, but those deals are no where near as affordable as this one. As you’ll know from our tutorial review, the 980 PRO model is ready for both your PC gaming rig or a PlayStation 5 with an integrated heatsink unit alongside the PCIe 4.0 interface and speeds at up to 7,000MB/s. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Scoring a brand name internal SSD with speeds like those above and the integrated heatsink for $63 is a steal. You could opt for the 980 PRO without the heatsink, but you’ll only save $3 right now. If you don’t mind dropping the speeds down to 6,600MB/s, something like the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe Gen4 down at $53 is worth a look though.

PlayStation 5 gamers will want to scope out the very first price drop on WD’s brand new officially licensed expansion SSD right here. And as we mentioned above, if your looking to take it up a notch, Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD is still down at new all-time lows on various capacities right now as well.

Samsung 980 PRO Solid-State Drive features:

The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs. Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata SSDs…Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More.

