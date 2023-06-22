WD_BLACK’s brand new officially licensed PS5 SN850P SSD sees first price drop at $130

After just debuting earlier this month, Amazon is now offering the very first price drop on the brand new officially licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for PS5 at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is the first solid price drop we have tracked since launch and, subsequently, a new all-time low. You will find WD_BLACK drives ready for both PC and PS5 for less, but this is the latest officially licensed model, complete with the PlayStation logo and the latest tech. Running at up to 7,300MB/s, it has been “tested and certified for your PS5 console so you can keep gaming with confidence.” Gamers can play titles directly from the drive, which is made to slide right into the PlayStation 5’s M.2 slot and carries WD’s latest heatsink tech to help maintain performance and “keep your drive running cool.” Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need the officially licensed treatment for your PS5, there are more affordable options from WD_BLACK. In fact, just yesterday we spotted a new all-time low on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X heatsink SSD from $80 shipped. While it might not be made specifically for PS5, it will indeed work according to all accounts and delivers the same speeds as the model above alongside compatibility with your PC battlestation.

For something even less pricey than that, check out the price drop we are tracking on CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s PRO LPX 1TB/2TB Gen4 SSD. Now sitting at the $70 Amazon all-time low, this is another solid choice for PS5 and PC with integrated heatsink tech, an M.2 form-factor and speeds nearly as fast at up to 7,100MB/s. Get a closer look at this deal right here and in our hands-on review.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

