Sapphire’s Pulse RX 7900 XT GPU is made for 4K and 8K gaming at new low of $720

Amazon is offering the Sapphire Pulse 20GB RX 7900 XT Graphics Card for $719.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this card typically goes for $800 at Amazon for the last month or so, though it did launch at $1,000 at the beginning of the year. Today’s deal comes in at an additional $80 off and marks a new all-time low. For further comparison, the previous best price we saw an RX 7900 XT go for was back in April at $780, and in May we saw one hit $825.

As AMD’s latest powerhouse of a graphics card, you’ll find that the RX 7900 XT packs a punch in the gaming department. With 20GB of GDDR6 memory on a 320-bit bus, this GPU is ready to game at 4K ultra and even tap into the 8K arena should you have a display capable of that resolution. With a base clock of 2075MHz and a boost up to 2450MHz, there are two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs on the back each capable of pushing 4K144 or 8K60 monitors. Add to that AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture for ray tracing and high-end graphics and you have a solid graphics card for your premium setup. Learn more about the RX 7900 XT’s capabilities in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Have some extra storage on hand by picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD. Coming in at $92 on Amazon, this might cost a little more than the direct savings from today’s lead deal, but is a great addition to your gaming setup. It’ll give 2TB of additional storage to your PC with transfer rates of up to 5GB/s, which is pretty impressive for the price tag here. Of course, you could always go with PCIe 5.0 storage if you want the fastest drive possible, which we recently went hands-on with Crucial’s model to give you our opinion on 12GB/s transfer rates.

Of course, there’s another option instead of either 5GB/s or 12GB/s and that comes in with the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK heatsink SSDs that are on sale right now. Pricing starts at $80 for the 1TB model and the 2TB version can be picked up at $150 on the Amazon page if you need more storage. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other must-have deals on upgrading your setup this summer.

Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XT GPU features:

The Angular Velocity Fan Blade provides a double layer of downward air pressure which alongside the air pressure on the outer ring of the Axial fan, results in up to 44% more downward air pressure and up to 19% more airflow for a quieter and cooler operation when compared to the previous generations. The Ultra High Performance Conductive Polymer Aluminum Capacitor has a small PCB foot print but high volumetric capacitance that makes 20-phase power possible on the RX 7900 series graphics card. The capacitor offers stable capacitance at a high frequency and temperature with very low signal noise, ensuring the stability and reliability of the product.

