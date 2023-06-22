Swiss Army’s Jetsetter 7-in-1 pocket knife sees first major discount in years to new low of $13

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Jetsetter Pocket Knife for $13.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal comes in at an all-time low that we’ve tracked, saving a total of 48%. In fact, the last time we saw it anywhere near this price was back in 2014 when it hit $13.50. As an ultra-compact pocket knife, the Swiss Army Jetsetter is great for taking on your summer adventures. It features a stainless steel construction which ensures this pocket knife will be durable and stand up to whatever you throw at it. With seven functions, this multi-tool features a magnetic Philips screwdriver, wire stripper, scissors, key ring, toothpick, tweezers, and more. Plus, it’ll fit right into your pocket and weighs under one ounce. Keep reading for more.

If you just need a spare compact flashlight for your travels, it’s hard for me not to recommend the OLIGHT i3E EOS. This light is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly flashlight that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

You won’t want to miss our tools guide for other EDC must-haves that we find throughout the week. However, something most people don’t consider when it comes to EDC is what headphones they carry. You never know when a call might come in, or maybe you just want to block out the subway sound on your way home. When that moment comes, pull out Anker’s 50-hour noise cancelling P3 wireless earbuds that are currently on sale for $59.50, and normally go for up to $80.

Victorinox Swiss Army Jetsetter Pocket Knife features:

When a pocket knife comes without a blade, it can go everywhere you do. Make your next journey a well-equipped one with the Jetsetter, a sleek, slim profiled Victorinox piece that’s packed with functionality, including scissors and a screwdriver. With the Jetsetter, you don’t just take the journey, you take your tools, too.

