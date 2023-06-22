Anker’s 50-hour noise cancelling P3 wireless earbuds back down at $59.50 (Reg. up to $80)

Sitting alongside this week’s Anker tech accessory deals from $14 and the launch of its brand new Prime charging lineup, its official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $59.49 shipped. Regularly $80 and more recently in the $70 range, today’s deal is up to 26% off and the lowest we can find. This is also matching our previous mention and a great chance to refresh your buds in a range of colorways without spending a fortune. The impressive 50-hour battery life with the included charging case is joined by a 10-minute quick charge for an additional 4 hours of playtime. From there, you’ll find multi-mode noise cancellation (transport, outdoor, and indoor modes), 11mm composite drivers, a BassUp setting, and customizable EQ options within the Soundcore app to tailor the sound playback to your liking. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Anker’s Wireless earbuds have always delivered notable bang for your buck, a range of color options for folks looking to move outside of the black and white models we see from the big brands, and particularly lengthy battery life. For something even more affordable than the Life P3 set above, check out the Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds. Now selling for under $35 shipped on Amazon with five color options, they provide 32 hours of battery life, custom EQ options, and more, just don’t expect to get the noise cancellation at this price.

But if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, we have seen a few notable new releases hit this spring and summer. Alongside Amazon’s new entry-level Echo Buds, Razer unleashed its latest ANC HyperSpeed gaming earbuds just before Denon’s spatial audio PerL/Pro set made their debut. All of which now joins the reveal of Anker’s latest, the new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds with 60-hour battery – all of the details you need on those are in our launch coverage.

Anker Soundcore Life P3 Earbuds features:

Life P3 noise cancelling earbuds come in 5 eye-catching colors to pair with your personal style. And the ultra-compact case fits effortlessly in small bags or pockets. Life P3 noise cancelling earbuds’ thumping sound is produced by custom 11mm composite drivers. Activate BassUp mode in the app to further intensify bass in real-time. Sync the noise cancelling to your location for an optimized experience. Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes are each tailored to block out irritating background noises in each environment.

