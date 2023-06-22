ThermoPro’s TempSpike dual-probe smoking thermometer is a summer cookout must at $51

Intek (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its ThermoPro TempSpike Bluetooth Wireless Meat/Smoking Thermometer for $50.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 30EANPSP at checkout. Down from $80 normally at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $29 off its regular going rate and actually comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With summer officially here, it’s time to fire up the smoker and get those pork shoulders on the grates. That’s exactly where the TempSpike comes in handy. Delivering two individual thermometers in a simple probe, you’ll find that this system allows you to monitor both the internal temperature of the meat as well as the external ambient temperature. Not sure why this would be useful? Well, we all know that the internal temperature of meat tells you whether it’s cooked or not, but the external ambient temp is how you know whether or not the smoker is maintaining its proper cooking capabilities. If the ambient temp drops too low, then you need to add more wood or heat, while if it gets too hot then you know to tame it back some. Plus, the smartphone app will help you keep tabs on cooking progress over Bluetooth and deliver an estimated time of completion for the cook. Keep reading for more.

Are the smart features and dual-probe design a bit overkill for your summer cooking needs? If so, check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. You can pick one up for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

ThermoPro TempSpike Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Connected via the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2, this wireless thermometer for grilling can monitor your cooking from up to 500 feet away, make it outstand from other smoker accessories, truly wirelessly tracking your meal from anywhere! 100% Wire-Free meat thermometer digital wireless removes all the tangled wires, makes it a versatile tool for electric rotisserie, smoker, oven, grill, pan-fry or sous vide; Enjoy 100% wire-free cooking and the convenience of no-hassle setup and cleanup

