Score the Bose SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker from $114 today (Reg. $149)

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $129.99 shipped in ice blue. Still up at the regular $149 directly from Bose, this is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and the best price we can find, outside of a very limited YMMV deal and this offer on a pair of them at $253 direct ($126.50 each). However, you can score one in any color at $114 shipped in Bose refurbished condition right now, which comes within $14 of the 2023 low and ships with the same warranty as a new model. The outdoor-ready portable Bluetooth speaker delivers an enhanced IP67 water and dustproof rating alongside a design that allows it to float in the water. PositionIQ tech automatically optimizes audio sound quality playback according to the environment and is joined by 12-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and built-in mics for taking calls. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

If you’re not exciting with what the beloved Bose audio quality can bring to your portable speaker setup this summer, something like this super popular Anker Soundcore 2 is worth a look. Now selling on Amazon for $34 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, it is a far more economic choice with even longer battery life and an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Be sure to check out the new smart Amazon Echo Pop speaker and then dive into the deals we are tracking on JBL’s Wind2 Bluetooth speaker at $25 and this ongoing offer on the latest JBL Pulse 5 model. Delivering 360-degree lighting, 12 hours of playback on a single charge, and the latest Bluetooth tech, it is now sitting at the best price we have tracked since release at $200 shipped and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:

SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. Proprietary Position Qtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment. SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!